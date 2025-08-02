Sanginita Chemicals Ltd. Conducts 20th AGM Virtually, Highlights Financial Performance and Rights Issue

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Sanginita Chemicals Ltd. ( (IN:SANGINITA) ) just unveiled an update.

Sanginita Chemicals Ltd. held its 20th Annual General Meeting on August 2, 2025, conducted virtually in compliance with regulatory provisions. The meeting included an overview of the company’s financial and operational performance for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, and discussed a Rights Issue made during the year. Members were given the opportunity to vote electronically and engage with the management on financial statements and related queries.

More about Sanginita Chemicals Ltd.

Sanginita Chemicals Ltd. is a manufacturer and supplier of chemicals, operating from its registered office in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The company focuses on producing various chemical products and serves a diverse market within the chemical industry.

Learn more about SANGINITA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue