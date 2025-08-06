Sanghvi Movers Limited Announces Q2 Financial Results and Key Management Changes

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Sanghvi Movers Limited ( (IN:SANGHVIMOV) ) has issued an announcement.

Sanghvi Movers Limited announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and revealed significant management changes. The company appointed Mr. Pradeep Mehta as the new Chief Financial Officer and Mr. Vinav Agarwal as the Company Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer, following the resignations of their predecessors. Additionally, Mr. Mohammed Almanaseer was appointed as Managing Director of Sanghvi Movers Middle East Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary. These changes are expected to impact the company’s strategic direction and operations, potentially influencing its market positioning and stakeholder relations.

More about Sanghvi Movers Limited

Sanghvi Movers Limited operates in the crane rental industry, providing heavy lift and transportation services. The company primarily focuses on offering crane rental services to various sectors, including infrastructure, power, and engineering industries.

Average Trading Volume: 50,339

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 22.66B INR

