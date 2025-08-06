Sanghvi Movers Limited Announces Key Leadership Changes

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Sanghvi Movers Limited ( (IN:SANGHVIMOV) ) has shared an announcement.

Sanghvi Movers Limited announced significant leadership changes, including the appointment of Mr. Mohammed Almanaseer as Managing Director of its Middle East subsidiary. The company also reported the resignation of key personnel and subsequent appointments, with Mr. Pradeep Mehta as the new CFO and Mr. Vinav Agarwal as the Company Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer. These changes are part of the company’s strategic efforts to strengthen its management team and enhance its operational efficiency.

Sanghvi Movers Limited operates in the crane rental industry, providing heavy lifting solutions primarily for infrastructure, power, and industrial projects. The company focuses on offering a wide range of cranes and related services, catering to diverse sectors in India and the Middle East.

Average Trading Volume: 50,339

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 22.66B INR

