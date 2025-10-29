Sangamo Biosciences Granted Nasdaq Compliance Extension

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On October 29, 2025, Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. received an extension from Nasdaq until April 27, 2026, to comply with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share for its continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market. This extension follows a previous notice on April 30, 2025, indicating non-compliance with the requirement. The company aims to meet the requirement by the deadline, but failure to do so may result in delisting, with the option to appeal the decision.

Spark’s Take on SGMO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SGMO is a Neutral.

Sangamo Biosciences faces substantial financial challenges, with declining revenue and profitability, a weakening balance sheet, and persistent negative cash flows being the most significant factors. While there are positive developments in their clinical pipeline, financial uncertainties and the need for additional funding weigh heavily on the stock’s outlook. Technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, and valuation metrics are unattractive, further contributing to the low overall score.

Average Trading Volume: 5,298,010

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $178.2M

