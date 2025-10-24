Sanergy Group Issues Supplemental Announcement on Share Option Scheme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sanergy Group Ltd. ( (HK:2459) ) has shared an announcement.

Sanergy Group Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has issued a supplemental announcement regarding its annual report for the year ended 31 December 2024. The announcement provides additional details about the company’s Share Option Scheme, specifically the exercise period for options, which can be exercised at any time within a period determined by the Board, not exceeding 10 years from the grant date. This supplementary information does not affect other details in the annual report.

