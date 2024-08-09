Sandy Spring Bancorp Enhances Investor Engagement with Q3 Presentation

Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) has issued an update.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has made a key presentation available on its Investor Relations website, which will be utilized by the company’s management in the third quarter of 2024 for discussions with investors, analysts, and other stakeholders. This move signals the company’s proactive approach to engaging with the financial community and sharing insights about their operations and performance.

