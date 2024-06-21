Sandstorm Gold Shareholders Back Leadership

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) has released an update.

Sandstorm Gold Royalties has announced the successful re-election of all director nominees at its Annual General Meeting in Vancouver, with a strong shareholder turnout of 68%. Shareholders showed overwhelming support for the board, with the majority of votes cast in favor of each director, reflecting solid backing for the company’s leadership. The detailed voting results will be available for public viewing on SEDAR+ and EDGAR.

For further insights into TSE:SSL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.