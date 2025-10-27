Sandoz’s Hyrimoz® Study: Real-World Insights into IBD Treatment Retention

Sandoz Group Ltd ((SDZXF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Study Overview: Sandoz Group Ltd is conducting a study titled ‘A Multicenter, International, Prospective, Non-interventional, Observational Study, to Assess Treatment Retention of an Adalimumab Biosimilar (Hyrimoz®) in IBD Patients in Real Life Setting.’ The study aims to evaluate how well patients with Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) adhere to treatment with the biosimilar Hyrimoz® in a real-world setting. This research is significant as it could provide insights into the effectiveness and patient retention of biosimilars in managing chronic conditions like IBD.

Intervention/Treatment: The intervention being tested is Hyrimoz®, an adalimumab biosimilar. It is intended for patients who have been prescribed this treatment as part of their routine medical care for IBD, with the study observing its retention and effectiveness.

Study Design: This is an observational study with a cohort model and a prospective time perspective. It is non-interventional, meaning there is no treatment allocation, and it aims to observe patients who are already prescribed Hyrimoz®.

Study Timeline: The study began on November 21, 2022, and is currently recruiting participants. The most recent update was submitted on November 28, 2024. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and ensuring timely updates for stakeholders.

Market Implications: The ongoing study could influence Sandoz’s stock performance by potentially validating the effectiveness of Hyrimoz® in a real-world setting, which may boost investor confidence. As biosimilars gain traction in the pharmaceutical industry, positive outcomes could position Sandoz favorably against competitors, enhancing its market share in the IBD treatment segment.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue