Sandon Capital Announces New Dividend Distribution

The latest announcement is out from Sandon Capital Investments Limited ( (AU:SNC) ).

Sandon Capital Investments Limited has announced a new dividend distribution of AUD 0.0047 per ordinary fully paid share. The dividend relates to the financial period ending on November 30, 2025, with key dates including an ex-date of November 11, 2025, and a payment date of November 28, 2025. This announcement may impact the company’s financial positioning and provide returns to shareholders, reflecting its ongoing commitment to delivering value.

More about Sandon Capital Investments Limited

Sandon Capital Investments Limited operates in the investment industry, focusing on managing and growing capital through strategic investments. The company primarily deals in ordinary fully paid securities and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code SNC.

Average Trading Volume: 111,975

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

