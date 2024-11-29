Sandfire Resources Lists New Shares on ASX

Sandfire Resources Limited (AU:SFR) has released an update.

Sandfire Resources Limited has announced the quotation of 32,986 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange. These shares were issued under an employee incentive scheme and are free from transfer restrictions. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects Sandfire’s ongoing efforts to engage and incentivize its workforce.

