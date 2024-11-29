Sandfire Resources Announces Director’s Interest Change

Sandfire Resources Limited (AU:SFR) has released an update.

Sandfire Resources Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Brendan Harris acquiring 32,986 fully paid ordinary shares and 169,683 performance rights. The shares were allocated as part of the FY24 Short Term Incentive Plan and the performance rights under the FY25 Long-Term Incentive Plan. This development reflects strategic financial moves within the company, potentially impacting investor perspectives.

