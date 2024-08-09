Sanai Health Announces Share Consolidation Success

Sanai Health Industry Group Company Limited (HK:1889) has released an update.

Sanai Health Industry Group Company Limited announced the successful passing of all resolutions during their Extraordinary General Meeting on August 9, 2024, including a major share consolidation initiative. The consolidation will transform every twenty-five existing shares into one new share, effective from August 13, 2024, followed by a change in the board lot size effective on August 27, 2024. At the meeting, a high approval rate for the share consolidation was recorded, with over 99% of votes in favor.

