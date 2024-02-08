Sana Biotechnology Previews Preliminary Financials and Trial Progress

Sana Biotechnology (SANA) has released an update.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has announced an unaudited preliminary estimate of its financial holdings, reporting around $205.4 million in cash, equivalents, and securities as of early January 2024, cautioning that these figures are subject to change and not yet audited. The company also hints at positive progress in its ARDENT trial, suggesting potential for expanding their allogeneic cell therapy technology. However, they warn that these forward-looking statements come with inherent risks and uncertainties, and actual results may vary. Investors are reminded to review the company’s regulatory filings for a comprehensive understanding of risks and future expectations.

For further insights into SANA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.