San Miguel Brewery HK Ltd. Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

The latest announcement is out from San Miguel Brewery HK Ltd. ( (HK:0236) ).

San Miguel Brewery Hong Kong Limited has announced a Board meeting scheduled for July 28, 2025, to approve the interim results for the first half of the year and consider the payment of an interim dividend. This meeting is significant as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and potential shareholder returns, impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about San Miguel Brewery HK Ltd.

San Miguel Brewery Hong Kong Limited operates in the beverage industry, focusing on the production and distribution of beer and related products. The company serves the Hong Kong market and is part of a larger network of subsidiaries.

Average Trading Volume: 297,102

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$366.1M

