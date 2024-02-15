San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Announces Trustee Change and Indenture Amendments

San Juan Basin Royalty (SJT) has released an update.

On February 15, 2024, PNC Bank stepped down as trustee of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, with Argent Trust Company taking over the role. The Trust also made amendments to its Indenture, clarifying indemnification for former trustees and updating the requirements for successor trustees, changes that were supported by unit holders. This transition was confirmed by a press release issued by the Trust on the same day.

