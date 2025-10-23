San Holdings and Cocolonet Announce Business Integration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

San Holdings, Inc. (Japan) ( (JP:9628) ) just unveiled an update.

San Holdings, Inc. and Cocolonet Co., Ltd. have announced a business integration through a share exchange, making San Holdings the parent company and Cocolonet its subsidiary. This integration aims to strengthen San Holdings’ position in the funeral industry and expand its service offerings, while Cocolonet will benefit from improved operational efficiency and strengthened headquarters functions. The move reflects ongoing industry restructuring and the need to adapt to changing market conditions.

San Holdings, Inc. operates primarily in the funeral industry, providing funeral arrangements and related services. The company focuses on being a dependable partner for end-of-life services, aiming to expand its service areas and develop its end-of-life support business. Cocolonet Co., Ltd. offers comprehensive support services, including funeral services, stone materials, weddings, floral wholesale, and mutual aid societies, focusing on customer satisfaction and peace of mind.

