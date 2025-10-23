Sammaan Capital Ensures Timely Interest Payments on Debentures

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sammaan Capital Ltd ( (IN:SAMMAANCAP) ) has shared an announcement.

Sammaan Capital Limited has announced that it has successfully made timely interest payments on its secured redeemable non-convertible debentures, as per the regulations set by the Securities and Exchange Board of India. This timely payment reinforces the company’s commitment to maintaining its financial obligations and could positively impact its reputation and reliability in the financial market.

More about Sammaan Capital Ltd

Sammaan Capital Limited, formerly known as Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited, operates in the financial services industry. The company is involved in issuing secured redeemable non-convertible debentures through public issues and is listed on the stock exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 1,146,738

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 145.5B INR



