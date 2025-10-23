Sammaan Capital Ensures Timely Interest Payments on Debentures

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Sammaan Capital Ltd ( (IN:SAMMAANCAP) ).

Sammaan Capital Limited has announced that it has successfully made timely interest payments on its Secured Redeemable Non-convertible Debentures, which were issued through a public offering and are listed on the stock exchange. This announcement underscores the company’s commitment to fulfilling its financial obligations, potentially strengthening its position in the financial market and reassuring stakeholders of its financial stability.

More about Sammaan Capital Ltd

Sammaan Capital Limited, formerly known as Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited, operates in the financial services industry. The company focuses on providing housing finance and related financial products, catering to a diverse market segment in India.

Average Trading Volume: 1,146,738

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 145.5B INR

