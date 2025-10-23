Sammaan Capital Ensures Timely Interest Payment on Debentures

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sammaan Capital Ltd ( (IN:SAMMAANCAP) ) has issued an announcement.

Sammaan Capital Limited has announced that it has successfully made the timely payment of interest on its Secured Redeemable Non-convertible Debentures, which were issued through a public issue and are listed on the stock exchange. This announcement underscores the company’s commitment to fulfilling its financial obligations, potentially strengthening its position in the financial market and ensuring confidence among its stakeholders.

More about Sammaan Capital Ltd

Sammaan Capital Limited, formerly known as Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited, operates in the financial services industry, focusing on housing finance and related financial products. The company is headquartered in Gurgaon, Haryana, India, with a registered office in New Delhi.

Average Trading Volume: 1,146,738

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 145.5B INR

