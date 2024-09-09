Salter Brothers Trims Stake in Ai-Media Technologies

Ai-Media Technologies Limited (AU:AIM) has released an update.

Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Limited, a substantial holder in Ai-Media Technologies Limited, has reduced its voting power from 7.18% to 5.79% by selling off 2.92 million fully paid ordinary shares (FPOs). The transactions occurred between August 22 and September 9, 2024, with a total consideration of $1,766,628.46 for the sales. The company remains as the registered holder of the shares through Bond Street Custodians Limited.

