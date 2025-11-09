Salter Brothers Cancels 200,000 Shares in Strategic Buyback

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Ltd. ( (AU:SB2) ) has provided an update.

Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Limited announced the cancellation of 200,000 fully paid ordinary shares as part of its on-market share buyback program conducted in October 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value, reflecting its active approach to investment management and commitment to delivering long-term returns.

More about Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Ltd.

Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Limited (ASX: SB2) is an actively managed Australian small caps investment fund that aims to provide investors with attractive risk-adjusted returns over the long term by investing in listed and unlisted emerging companies with a market cap under $500 million across various sectors. Salter Brothers is an Australian-owned global alternatives fund manager with a focus on property, equities, and private credit, managing assets over $4 billion.

Average Trading Volume: 210,957

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$64.05M

