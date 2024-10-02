Salmon Evolution ASA Optimistic After Strong Q3

Salmon Evolution ASA (DE:60E) has released an update.

Salmon Evolution ASA, a leader in land-based salmon farming, reports a successful Q3 with 680 tonnes of harvested salmon, signaling steady biometric improvements and a strong position for projected growth in Q4. The company maintains its harvest guidance for 2024, expecting a total of 5,000 tonnes HOG in the full year. CEO Trond Håkon Schaug-Pettersen expresses confidence in meeting future demands due to record biomass levels and anticipated price rebounds.

