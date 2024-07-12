Sakata Seed Posts Strong Growth in Diverse Markets

Sakata Seed Corporation (JP:1377) has released an update.

Sakata Seed Corporation reported varied annual regional sales performance for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2024, with significant growth in South America at 23.4% and a sturdy 16.4% increase in Asia. Notably, the European & Middle Eastern markets also saw an 8% yearly increase, while North & Central America experienced a more modest rise of 5.2%. The company’s diverse geographical footprint underlines its resilience and adaptability in a dynamic global market.

