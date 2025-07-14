Sakata Seed Corporation Announces Fifth Consecutive Dividend Increase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Sakata Seed Corporation ( (JP:1377) ) is now available.

Sakata Seed Corporation announced an increase in its year-end dividend to 45 yen per share, up from the previously forecasted 35 yen, due to profits exceeding expectations. This marks the fifth consecutive dividend increase, reflecting the company’s commitment to returning profits to shareholders and maintaining a stable and continuous dividend policy.

More about Sakata Seed Corporation

Sakata Seed Corporation operates in the agriculture industry, primarily focusing on the development and distribution of seeds. The company is recognized for its commitment to innovation in seed technology and has a market focus on enhancing agricultural productivity and sustainability.

Average Trading Volume: 126,343

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen151.5B

