Sakata Seed Corporation Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Sakata Seed Corporation ( (JP:1377) ) has provided an update.

Sakata Seed Corporation announced changes in its executive leadership, with Tsutomu Kagami set to become the new President and Representative Director, effective August 26, 2025. This leadership transition aims to enhance the company’s sustainable growth and corporate value, indicating a strategic move to strengthen its market position and governance.

More about Sakata Seed Corporation

Sakata Seed Corporation operates in the agricultural industry, focusing on the development and distribution of seeds. The company is known for its research and development in genetic resources and has a significant market presence in both domestic and international sales and marketing.

Average Trading Volume: 126,343

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen151.5B

