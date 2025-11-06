Sakai Moving Service Updates on Share Repurchase Progress

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sakai Moving Service Co., Ltd. ( (JP:9039) ) has shared an announcement.

Sakai Moving Service Co., Ltd. announced the status of its share repurchase program, which was resolved by the Board of Directors on August 8, 2025. As of October 31, 2025, the company has repurchased 70,400 common shares at a total value of ¥201,889,200. This initiative is part of a larger plan to acquire up to 400,000 shares by March 31, 2026, with a maximum budget of ¥1.4 billion. The share buyback is aimed at enhancing shareholder value and optimizing the company’s capital structure.

Sakai Moving Service Co., Ltd. operates in the logistics and transportation industry, focusing primarily on providing moving services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange under the stock code 9039.

