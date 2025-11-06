Sakai Moving Service Reports October 2025 Sales Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Sakai Moving Service Co., Ltd. ( (JP:9039) ) has issued an announcement.

Sakai Moving Service Co., Ltd. reported its monthly sales for October 2025, showing a year-on-year increase in most regions, with a total sales growth of 101.1%. The sales data indicates strong performance in the Kinki and ‘Other’ regions, with significant year-on-year growth, suggesting a positive impact on the company’s market position and potential for future expansion.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9039) stock is a Buy with a Yen3204.00 price target.

More about Sakai Moving Service Co., Ltd.

Sakai Moving Service Co., Ltd. operates in the logistics and transportation industry, focusing on providing moving services across various regions in Japan. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is led by President Tetsuyasu Tajima.

Average Trading Volume: 105,411

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen118.3B



