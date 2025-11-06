Sakai Chemical Industry Announces Share Acquisition Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Sakai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4078) ) has issued an announcement.

Sakai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. announced the results of its share acquisition program, which was resolved by the Board of Directors in May 2025. The company acquired 102,600 common shares for 291,919,100 yen between October 1 and October 31, 2025, through market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This acquisition is part of a broader plan to acquire up to 1,000,000 shares, with the intent to cancel all treasury shares acquired, reflecting a strategic move to optimize capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4078) stock is a Buy with a Yen3099.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sakai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:4078 Stock Forecast page.

More about Sakai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Sakai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. operates in the chemical industry, focusing on the production and distribution of chemical products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and engages in various market activities, including the acquisition of its own shares.

Average Trading Volume: 71,736

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen49.27B

