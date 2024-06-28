SAI.TECH Expands Influence in Kazakhstan Education Sector

SAITECH Global (SAI) has released an update.

SAI.TECH Global has partnered with Al-Farabi Kazakh National University to enhance technological education and scientific research in Kazakhstan, focusing on AI computing and sustainable solutions. The memorandum encompasses faculty exchanges, joint academic programs, and collaborative research projects to advance regional development in computing. This strategic alliance marks SAI.TECH’s significant expansion into the Kazakhstani market.

