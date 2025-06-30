Sahyadri Industries Announces Senior Management Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sahyadri Industries Limited. ( (IN:SAHYADRI) ) has issued an announcement.

Sahyadri Industries Limited announced the retirement of Mr. Dilipkumar Kahali, the Senior Vice President (Works), effective from the close of business on June 30, 2025. This change in senior management is part of the company’s ongoing operations, and it reflects a transition phase in leadership, which may impact the company’s strategic direction and stakeholder relationships.

More about Sahyadri Industries Limited.

Sahyadri Industries Limited operates in the Indian market, focusing on innovative and iconic products. The company is known for its contributions to the industry, although specific products or services are not detailed in the release.

Average Trading Volume: 684

Current Market Cap: 3.43B INR

