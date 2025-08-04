Sagte Global Terminates Acquisition Agreement with Ramssol

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Sagtec Global Ltd. ( (SAGT) ) has issued an update.

On August 4, 2025, Sagtec Global Limited announced the termination of its share sale agreement with Ramssol Group Berhad due to lack of board approval. The agreement, initially entered on July 14, 2025, involved acquiring a 40% stake in Rider Gate Sdn Bhd. The termination will not affect Sagtec’s financial position, and the company remains open to future collaborations.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SAGT is a Outperform.

Sagtec Global Ltd. is supported by strong financial performance and attractive valuation, suggesting potential for growth. However, technical indicators show weak momentum and bearish trends, which could pose short-term risks.

More about Sagtec Global Ltd.

Sagte Global Limited is a regional leader in enterprise-grade POS software, AI-integrated digital systems, and secure data infrastructure, focusing on Southeast Asia’s retail and service economy. The company aims to empower businesses with intelligent, scalable, and secure technology solutions tailored for the digital age.

Average Trading Volume: 182,327

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

