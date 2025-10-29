Sagility Limited Releases Investor Call Recording on Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sagility India Limited ( (IN:SAGILITY) ) just unveiled an update.

Sagility Limited has announced the availability of a video recording from an investor and analyst webinar held to discuss the company’s unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. This disclosure is part of their compliance with SEBI regulations, and the recording can be accessed on their website, providing stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial performance.

Sagility Limited operates in the healthcare industry, providing services and solutions focused on health management. The company is known for its expertise in delivering comprehensive healthcare solutions and has a market focus on enhancing health outcomes through innovative technologies.

