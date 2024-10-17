Sage Therapeutics Restructures Amid Leadership Changes and Cost Cuts

SAGE Therapeutics ( (SAGE) ) has provided an announcement.

Sage Therapeutics is undergoing a significant reorganization, including a 33% workforce reduction, to support its launch of ZURZUVAETM for postpartum depression and focus on its Huntington’s Disease pipeline. The changes include leadership shifts, with Chris Benecchi stepping in as Chief Operating Officer. These adjustments aim to reduce expenses and extend the company’s cash runway, although they will incur a one-time charge of $26-28 million for severance costs.

