Sage Potash Strengthens Team and Advances Project

Sage Potash Corp. (TSE:SAGE) has released an update.

Sage Potash Corp. has appointed Rod Reum as Chief Financial Officer, bringing his extensive international finance expertise to the company’s construction phase of its Sage Plain Project in Utah. The company also announced the retention of Terrarock Industries to lead the construction of its Muriate of Potash pilot plant, as part of its strategy to boost local potash production and shareholder value.

