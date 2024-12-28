Sage Potash Secures Funding through Private Placement

Sage Potash Corp. (TSE:SAGE) has released an update.

Sage Potash Corp. has successfully completed a non-brokered private placement, raising C$280,000 through the issuance of 1,400,000 common shares. The funds generated from this offering will be used for general working capital, supporting the company’s operations as it aims to become a leading potash producer.

