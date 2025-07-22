Sage Group Executes Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Sage Group plc ( (GB:SGE) ) is now available.

Sage Group plc has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 344,408 of its ordinary shares from J.P. Morgan Securities plc on the London Stock Exchange. This move, part of a program announced in May 2025, is set to conclude by the end of July 2025, and involves the cancellation of all acquired shares, potentially impacting the company’s stock value and shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:SGE) stock is a Buy with a £15.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sage Group plc stock, see the GB:SGE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:SGE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SGE is a Outperform.

Sage Group plc exhibits strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment, supported by strategic investments in AI and cloud technology. The extensive share buyback program further enhances shareholder value. However, the high P/E ratio suggests a need for cautious valuation consideration. Overall, the stock reflects a positive outlook.

More about Sage Group plc

Sage Group plc is a leading company in the software industry, primarily focused on providing business management solutions, including accounting, payroll, and payment systems, to small and medium-sized enterprises globally.

Average Trading Volume: 2,610,223

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £12.02B

