Saga Communications Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Saga Communications Inc (SGA) has released an update.

Investors holding Class A Common Stock will be pleased to hear that the company has announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on March 8, 2024, to those recorded as shareholders by February 20, 2024. This move reflects the company’s commitment to shareholder returns.

