Safilo Group Explores Expansion with Non-Binding Offer for Eschenbach and BoDe

Safilo Group SpA ( (IT:SFL) ) has provided an update.

Safilo Group has submitted a non-binding offer to acquire the activities of Eschenbach Group and BoDe from Inspecs Group, as part of its strategy to explore new investment opportunities. While the outcome of this offer remains uncertain, this move could potentially enhance Safilo’s market positioning and expand its operational capabilities, impacting stakeholders and the broader eyewear industry.

More about Safilo Group SpA

Safilo Group is a prominent global entity in the eyewear industry, known for its extensive range of products including sunglasses, optical frames, helmets, goggles, and outdoor glasses. With over 90 years of experience, the company integrates Italian design with cutting-edge digital platforms to enhance customer experiences. Safilo manages the entire production-distribution chain, supported by a robust global presence and a diverse brand portfolio featuring both owned and licensed brands.

