Safilo Group Advances Share Purchase Program

An announcement from Safilo Group SpA ( (IT:SFL) ) is now available.

Safilo Group S.p.A. announced the execution of its share purchase program, acquiring 563,782 shares between July 28 and August 1, 2025, as part of a broader initiative started in June 2025. This move increases Safilo’s total holdings to approximately 3.40% of its outstanding shares, reflecting the company’s strategic efforts to consolidate its market position and enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:SFL) stock is a Buy with a EUR1.30 price target.

More about Safilo Group SpA

Safilo Group S.p.A. operates in the eyewear industry, specializing in the design, manufacture, and distribution of optical frames, sunglasses, and sports eyewear. The company is known for its focus on innovation and quality, catering to a global market with a diverse portfolio of brands.

Average Trading Volume: 1,403,714

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €505.4M

See more data about SFL stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

