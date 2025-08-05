Safety Shot CFO Danielle De Rosa Resigns

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Safety Shot ( (SHOT) ) has issued an announcement.

On July 25, 2025, Danielle De Rosa resigned as the Chief Financial Officer of Safety Shot, Inc. In connection with her resignation, Safety Shot entered into a settlement agreement with De Rosa, which included issuing her 425,000 shares of common stock, accelerating the vesting of 200,000 stock options, and a payment of $300,000. This agreement also involved mutual releases of any claims between the company and De Rosa.

Spark’s Take on SHOT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SHOT is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is heavily influenced by Safety Shot’s weak financial performance, which poses significant risks. Positive market momentum and corporate events provide some optimism, yet the company’s poor valuation underscores the financial challenges that need urgent attention.

To see Spark’s full report on SHOT stock, click here.

More about Safety Shot

Average Trading Volume: 5,623,704

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $122.3M

See more insights into SHOT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue