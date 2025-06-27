Safe Pro Group Holds Successful 2025 Annual Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Safe Pro Group, Inc. ( (SPAI) ).

On June 26, 2025, Safe Pro Group Inc. successfully conducted its 2025 Annual Meeting, where all director nominees were elected, and other proposals were approved by the shareholders. Approximately 59% of the outstanding shares participated in the voting process. The meeting resulted in the election of five board members, the ratification of RBSM LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for 2025, and the approval of the 2025 Stock Plan.

Spark’s Take on SPAI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SPAI is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 46 reflects significant financial challenges despite revenue growth. Technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, and the valuation is unattractive due to negative earnings and lack of dividends. The company’s strategic financial actions, like the private offering, provide some positive outlook, but do not outweigh the existing operational and market challenges.

More about Safe Pro Group, Inc.

Average Trading Volume: 54,822

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $39.14M

