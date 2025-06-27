Safe and Green Amends Promissory Note Terms

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Safe and Green Development Corporation ( (SGD) ) has issued an update.

On June 23, 2025, Safe and Green Development Corporation amended a Balloon Payment Promissory Note initially issued on November 15, 2024, to Pigmental LLC. The amendment outlines a revised payment schedule, including an initial $40,000 payment, a second payment of $250,000 due by July 30, 2025, and a final payment of $670,672 by October 30, 2025. The amendment also increases the interest rate from 10% to 15% per annum and specifies conditions for automatic acceleration of obligations if payments are missed. This restructuring aims to secure the company’s financial interests while maintaining existing collateral and guarantees.

The overall stock score reflects significant challenges faced by Safe and Green Development Corporation, primarily driven by its weak financial performance and valuation metrics. The company’s high leverage, persistent losses, and negative cash flow are the most significant factors lowering the score. Technical analysis indicates a bearish trend, further impacting the stock’s attractiveness. The lack of earnings and dividends further contributes to a low valuation score.

Average Trading Volume: 368,537

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

