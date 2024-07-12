Sacgasco Clarifies General Meeting Resolutions

Sacgasco Limited (AU:SGC) has released an update.

Sacgasco Limited has issued an addendum to clarify information related to Resolutions 3 and 4 for their upcoming General Meeting, with no changes to the original meeting schedule or proposed resolutions. Shareholders who have already submitted their proxy vote have the option to revise it, while those who haven’t are encouraged to review and submit the original proxy form. The company has made the addendum available online and offers assistance through the Company Secretary for any related queries.

