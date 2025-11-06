Sabre Corp Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Sabre Corp ( (SABR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Sabre Corp presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Sabre Corporation is a leading technology company in the travel industry, providing innovative solutions for airlines, hoteliers, and travel agencies worldwide. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, Sabre operates in over 160 countries, leveraging technology to enhance travel retailing and distribution.

In its third quarter of 2025, Sabre Corporation reported financial results that aligned with its guidance, showcasing a steady growth trajectory. The company successfully repaid approximately $825 million of debt following the sale of its Hospitality Solutions segment, marking a significant step in its strategic financial management.

Key financial highlights for the quarter included a 3% increase in revenue to $715 million compared to the same period last year, and a notable 25% rise in Adjusted EBITDA to $141 million. The company also reported a significant improvement in its operating margin, which increased by 5 percentage points year-over-year, driven by revenue growth and cost management. Sabre’s net income attributable to common stockholders reached $849 million, a substantial turnaround from a loss in the previous year, largely due to the gain from the sale of Hospitality Solutions.

Strategically, Sabre announced the development of agentic APIs, which are expected to revolutionize travel search and booking processes through AI-driven solutions. This innovation aligns with Sabre’s commitment to leveraging technology for sustainable growth and value creation.

Looking ahead, Sabre’s management remains optimistic about the company’s position in the travel industry, emphasizing the potential for long-term growth through focused execution of strategic priorities. The company aims to continue deleveraging its balance sheet while driving innovation to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the travel sector.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue