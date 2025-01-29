SABESP Announces Publication of ARSESP Deliberation 1621/24

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

Companhia De Saneamento ( (SBS) ) just unveiled an update.

On December 11, 2024, ARSESP’s deliberation 1621/24 was published in the Official State Gazette, as announced by Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo (SABESP). This announcement signals potential changes or updates that may impact stakeholders, and the company has committed to keeping its shareholders and the market informed of any further developments.

More about Companhia De Saneamento

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo, also known as SABESP, operates in the basic sanitation industry in Brazil, primarily focusing on water and sewage services in the State of São Paulo.

YTD Price Performance: 12.08%

Average Trading Volume: 838,895

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $11.03B

See more insights into SBS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.