SABESP Announces Key Asset Reversal Resolution

Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao (SBS) has released an update.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has announced that the São Paulo State Public Services Regulatory Agency (ARSESP) released Resolution nº 1,515/2024 on April 15, 2024. This resolution outlines the procedures for asset reversal and potential compensation at the conclusion of sanitation concessions. The information is publicly accessible on ARSESP’s website and is considered crucial for shareholders and individuals monitoring the water and waste management sector.

