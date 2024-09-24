Sabana REIT Prepares for Collaborative EGM

Sabana Shari’ah Compliant Industrial REIT (SG:M1GU) has released an update.

Sabana Industrial REIT is set to hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) after receiving approval from a group of unitholders, collectively holding over 10% stake, who requested the session to review specific resolutions. The Trustee has proposed candidates for consideration at the EGM, which the requesting unitholders have agreed to support. This move indicates a collaborative step forward in Sabana Industrial REIT’s management and governance.

