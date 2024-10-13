Sabana REIT Engages Unitholders Pre-EGM

Sabana Shari’ah Compliant Industrial REIT (SG:M1GU) has released an update.

Sabana Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust appreciates queries from Unitholders ahead of the EGM planned for 18th October 2024. Answers to all substantial and relevant questions are systematically compiled in appendices attached to the announcement. For additional concerns, Unitholders are encouraged to participate in the EGM at Hope@New Tech Park, Singapore.

