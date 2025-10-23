Sabana Industrial REIT Trustee Issues Update to Unitholders

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sabana Shari’ah Compliant Industrial REIT ( (SG:M1GU) ) just unveiled an update.

HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Singapore) Limited, acting as the trustee for Sabana Industrial REIT, has issued an update to its unitholders. The announcement serves to inform stakeholders of ongoing developments and ensures transparency in the management of the REIT, potentially impacting investor confidence and market positioning.

Sabana Shari’ah Compliant Industrial REIT is a real estate investment trust focused on industrial properties. It operates in the real estate sector, providing investment opportunities primarily in industrial real estate assets, with a focus on compliance with Shari’ah principles.

Average Trading Volume: 550,545

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: S$483.8M

