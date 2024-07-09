Sabana Industrial REIT to Unveil Mid-Year Results

Sabana Shari’ah Compliant Industrial REIT (SG:M1GU) has released an update.

Sabana Industrial REIT is set to release its financial results for the first half of 2024 on July 23, 2024, after the market closes. This announcement was made by the trust’s management, signaling an upcoming insight into the REIT’s performance over the six-month period. Investors and stakeholders are advised to mark their calendars for this significant disclosure.

